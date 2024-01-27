New song from Lal Salaam titled "Jalali" is out! This powerful track features the iconic Rajinikanth and vocals by the legendary AR Rahman and Sarath Santosh. The lyrical video gives us a glimpse into the diverse sides of Rajinikanth's character in the film. With its captivating background music, stunning visuals and Rajinikanth's commanding presence, "Jalali" is sure to set the stage for an action-packed movie experience. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on February 9. Lal Salaam Song Ther Thiruvizha: The Vibrant Number From Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth-Starrer Gives Major Festive Vibes (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch "Jalali" Lyrical Video:

