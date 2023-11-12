Lal Salaam is written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The teaser of the film glimpses the political riot caused by melding sports with religion. While Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth’s characters are seen at loggerheads, superstar Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai seems to be taking things in control when everything goes out of hands. His mass avatar in this upcoming flick is sure to give you goosebumps. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth, Vishal Vishnu’s Sports Drama To Release in Theatres Across Tamil Nadu, Film To Arrive in January 2024!

Watch Teaser Video Of Lal Salaam Below:

