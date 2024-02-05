Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam trailer is out, set to release on February 9 after a Pongal delay. In the two-minute, twenty-seven-second trailer, Rajinikanth shines as Moideen Bhai, the peacekeeper among communities. Vishnu Vishal, portraying a troubled Muslim character, seeks redemption through cricket but faces unfair challenges. Rajinikanth's swag entry adds style to this hard-hitting trailer. Lal Salaam's cast features Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai, promising an intriguing sports film. Lal Salaam's Dhanya Balakrishna Issues Clarification and Apologises After Facing Backlash for Her Alleged Hate Comments on Tamilians – See Statement.

Watch Lal Salaam Trailer

