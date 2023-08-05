Lal Salaam is the upcoming Tamil film helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film featuring Rajinikanth in extended cameo, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles. Actor Vishnu Vishal took to his X account and shared that he has wrapped up shooting his portions for the upcoming film. The ‘emotional and overwhelmed’ star posted a few pics as he shared this news. Lal Salaam Pooja Ceremony: Here’s Looking at Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Others’ Pictures From the Event.

Lal Salaam Actor Vishnu Vishal

And its a wrap for me for #LalSalaam What a journey this has been… Emotional and overwhelmed.. Learnt so much.. Thanks to my director @ash_rajinikanth and @LycaProductions for this memorable journey❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lARO6zKe0w — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)