Actress Dhanya Balakrishna issued a statement on February 2 addressing an offensive Facebook post attributed to her from 2012. The post, which recently resurfaced online and sparked criticism, targeted the people of Chennai. Balakrishna, who stars alongside Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Lal Salaam, denied association with the post and asserted that it does not reflect her views. She expressed regret for any offence caused and offered apologies to the film's team and the Tamil community. Lal Salaam To Release on Pongal 2024! Check Out Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal’s Looks From Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Film (View Poster).

Dhanya Balakrishna's Statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanya Balakrishna (@dhanyabalakrishna)

Check Out Dhanya Balakrishna's Controversial Post:

If this information is true… how can someone be so rude and still shamelessly act again in Tamil Movies.. You Beg We give. 🤟 https://t.co/QkGqSC2nKq — vjpaaru (@parvathy_saran) January 29, 2024

