The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has named Minho from SHINee and K-drama star Lee Dong Wook as the inaugural 2024 Global Ambassadors for 'OlympicTM Friends.' The upcoming 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games, hosted by Gangwon province in the Republic of Korea, aim to provide young people with a platform to celebrate peace and unity through sports, fostering a shared vision for a brighter future.

Lee Dong Wook & Minho - Ambassadors for 2024 Gangwon Youth Winter Olympics:

