Almost five years after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced its human spaceflight program Gganyaan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names of the astronauts taking up space missions. Amidst that, in surprising news coming up, Malayalam actress Lenaa announced her marriage to Captain Balakrishnan Nair, one of the four astronauts selected for the spaceflight program. On February 27, Lenaa took to her Instagram account just hours after the honourable PM announced the list of pilots undergoing training. Posting a video, Lenaa revealed that she got married to Captain Nair on January 17, 2024. The actress wrote, "In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage". Mission Gaganyaan: Prasanth Nair’s Hometown Celebrate After PM Narendra Modi Announces His Name As Group Captain for Country’s Space Mission.

Check Out Lenaa’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenaa ലെന (@lenaasmagazine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)