Leo is one of the most-anticipated films of Thalapathy Vijay. The action thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and a major update on the film from the filmmaker has left fans excited. During a recent interaction at a college event, Lokesh was asked when the second single from the film will be released. To this he mentioned, “Leo second single will take time. It is not a regular film to release singles one after the other. It is a Kaithi type of film.” The crowd present couldn’t stop cheering as soon this mass revelation was made. Leo: Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up the Second Schedule of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film!

Lokesh Kanagaraj On Leo

#LEO second single will take time. It is not a regular film to release singles one after the other. It is a #Kaithi type of film - Lokesh Kanagaraj. Looks like, it's a 100% LOKI FILM 🔥 Massey! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)