Filmmaker Mysskin wrapped his portions in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo which stars Thalapathy Vijay. Now, Leo director has penned a gratitude note for the veteran filmmaker in return for his contribution to the multi-starrer project that also features Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in major roles. Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Earns Rs 246 Crore Before Its Release – Here’s How!

Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Heartfelt Note For Filmmaker Mysskin

My Dear @DirectorMysskin sir, A million thanks won’t suffice to express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with you in such close capacity. We had an absolute blast having you on sets Sir.I can never thank you enough but a million thanks ! #Leo pic.twitter.com/0UGHOlsegW — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 1, 2023

