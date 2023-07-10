Excitement mounts as the trailer for the much-anticipated film Let's Get Married is unveiled, offering a glimpse into the captivating world of family dynamics. Starring Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, and Ivana, this family entertainer promises an engaging narrative that revolves around the delicate relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The trailer showcases the talented cast's brilliant performances, drawing viewers into the emotional conflicts and rifts that arise in the family. The movie is produced by Sakshi Singh Dhoni and the production house owned by cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni Unveils First Look Poster of His Production Venture's First Film 'LGM-Let's Get Married'.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

