Legendary boxer Mike Tyson would be making his acting debut in Indian Cinema with the film Liger. On the occasion of the legend’s birthday, team Liger has not shared a fun BTS video but even extended him heartfelt wishes. Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and other team members have shared sweet birthday wishes for him on this special day. Liger Team and Vijay Deverakonda to Kick Off Promotions in Different Indian Cities.

Team Liger Wishes Mike Tyson

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)