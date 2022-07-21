The much-awaited trailer of Liger is out! Vijay Deverakonda, who plays the titular role, flaunts his ripped avatar and is seen packing punches in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film. He is rugged, determined and a fighter. Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan too make brief appearances in this trailer. The film promises to be a mass action entertainer. Liger Song Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Groove to the Party Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Liger In Hindi Below:

Liger Trailer In Telugu:

Liger Trailer In Malayalam:

Liger Trailer In Kannada:

Liger Trailer In Tamil:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)