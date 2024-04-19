Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has exercised his voting right in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The inaugural voting phase commenced on Friday (April 19), with Tamil Nadu among the pioneering states participating in the electoral process. In a widely circulated video online, Ajith was captured at the polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, marking his presence to cast his vote. Adorned in white attire, the actor casts his vote and graciously posed for the cameras, proudly displaying his inked finger. Check it out. India National Elections 2024: Phase 1 Voting for Lok Sabha Election Begins for 102 Constituencies Across 21 States.

Ajith Kumar Exercises His Voting Right

#AjithKumar arrives at Thiruvanmiyur polling booth at 6.40 am as polling starts at 7 am #ak #LokSabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/ObDUaiq9oJ — AK (@iam_K_A) April 19, 2024

