The first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections started on Friday, April 19, in 21 states and union territories. Thalapathy Vijay was also among the lakhs of citizens who voted today. The Tamil superstar, who carries a huge fan following, was brutally mobbed by the crowd outside the polling station. In videos surfacing online, Thalapathy Vijay could be seen struggling to make his way to the booth as he was brutally mobbed by his fans. Several police officers could be seen protecting and escorting Vijay as he arrived at the polling station. Videos of the same are going viral on social media. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth and Dhanush Cast Their Votes in Chennai; See Pic and Video.

Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed by Fans Outing Polling Booth

