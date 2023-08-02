Maamannan is the political thriller starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. The film directed by Mari Selvaraj received positive response from the audience. Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and heaped praises on the film. He tweeted, “I know I’m late to the party but #Maamannan was such a great watch! Fantabulous work by all the departments, scores throughout! Still reeling in from the film!” Maamannan Review: Here’s What Rajinikanth Has To Say About Mari Selvaraj – Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Political Thriller.

Lokesh Kanagaraj About Maamannan

