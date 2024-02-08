Manikandan and Gouri Priya's new film, Lover, helmed by Prabhu Ram Vyas, arrived in theatres today (February 8). While facing competition from bigger releases like Lal Salaam, Eagle and Yatra 2, the film has generated the audience's interest thanks to its clever promotional campaign and recently released trailer. Fans who watched the movie took to X and shared their views on the same, and Lover is a winner. Check out these posts by fans on X to know if Lover's worth the watch or not? Lal Salaam Song ‘Anbalane’: Thenisai Thendral Deva Croons a Soul-Stirring Single for Superstar Rajinikanth-Starrer (Watch Lyrical Video).

Refreshing

'Real'

#Lover is the most 'closest to reality' love drama that many would relate to. Very real and genuine. The characters, situations, solutions, everything looks real. The final takeaway message, is def a much needed one. Thank you @Vyaaaas for saying this!@Manikabali87 is fab ❤️ pic.twitter.com/37eWdreK1y — Arvind Sundaram (@ArvindSundaram5) February 8, 2024

'Best'

#Lover ! Simply an Emotional Romantic Drama which makes Us to think and realise about the mistakes and the wrong decisions that we take in our relationships! Climax will give a better impact on everyone’s Life! One of the best climax I’ve seen in these kinda movies!! pic.twitter.com/rcnYy8LXqr — Anandh AK (@tweetsof_ak) February 8, 2024

'Shines'

#Lover Review A contemporary romance drama that resonates with the new-gen audience. Director Prabhuram Vyaas shines with his skill in crafting modern relationship stories, as seen in Livin. (1/2)@Manikabali87 @RSeanRoldan — Rustic Roots (@askrusticroots) February 8, 2024

