Manikandan and Gouri Priya's new film, Lover, helmed by Prabhu Ram Vyas, arrived in theatres today (February 8). While facing competition from bigger releases like Lal Salaam, Eagle and Yatra 2, the film has generated the audience's interest thanks to its clever promotional campaign and recently released trailer. Fans who watched the movie took to X and shared their views on the same, and Lover is a winner. Check out these posts by fans on X to know if Lover's worth the watch or not? Lal Salaam Song ‘Anbalane’: Thenisai Thendral Deva Croons a Soul-Stirring Single for Superstar Rajinikanth-Starrer (Watch Lyrical Video).

Refreshing

'Real'

'Best'

'Shines'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)