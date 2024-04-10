Dulquer Salmaan recently unveiled significant details regarding his upcoming project, Lucky Bhaskar. He disclosed that the teaser is scheduled for release on April 11 across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Accompanying the announcement was the unveiling of a new poster, depicting Salmaan amidst a vibrant street scene, deep in contemplation as he gazes upwards, lost in his thoughts. Lucky Baskhar: Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan Joins the Cast of Dulquer Salmaan-Venky Atluri’s Film.

Dulquer Salman's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)