The teaser for Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the life of an ordinary man whose fortunes take an unexpected turn. Salmaan portrays a dependable banker and a common citizen who finds himself at the centre of a significant scam orchestrated by a mastermind. The storyline delves into real-life financial irregularities, with Meenakshii Chaudhary starring opposite Salmaan as the female lead. Lucky Baskhar: Dulquer Salmaan Shares Fresh Poster For His Upcoming Film, Teaser Set to Drop on THIS Date!. Watch Lucky Baskhar Teaser

