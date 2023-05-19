The highly anticipated first single, Raasa Kannu, from the upcoming film Maamannan has been released. This lyrical video showcases the musical brilliance of none other than the maestro himself, AR Rahman, along with the legendary comedian Vadivelu. The captivating melody, accompanied by Rahman's signature composition style, sets an enchanting experience. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, the film has Tamil Nadu Youth Minister for Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu in lead roles with Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. Maamannan: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu In Mari Selvaraj’s Next!.

Check Out Raasa Kannu Lyrical Video Here:

