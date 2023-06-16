Maamannan has plenty of action and gore for those who love. The trailer starts out with a voiceover of Vadivelu’s character saying "I might have been singing the same song. But I will sing it as long as I live. I shall rip out my gut.. transform it into a lute.. and make its strings echo in every street." The music for the film is composed by none other than AR Rahman. Maamannan: Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh’s New Poster Released Ahead of the Film’s Audio Launch!

Watch Trailer for Maamannan:

