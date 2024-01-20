Shane Nigam is known for his works in Malayalam Cinema. Kismath, Parava, Kumbalangi Nights, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier are among his popular films. The actor is now all set to venture into Tamil Cinema. He is making his Kollywood debut with the film Madaraskaaran that is helmed by Vaali Mohan Das. The makers have shared a poster, featuring silhouettes of Shane and co-star Kalaiyarasan. Kerala Film Bodies Lift Ban On Actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi.

Madaraskaaran Poster

