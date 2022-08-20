Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped two sexy pics of her man on internet, and fans are going crazy. In the photos, the superstar can be seen shirtless flaunting his toned body as she poses inside a pool. She captioned the images as, "Some Saturday mornings are like these." Hottie Mahesh!SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ Film to Hit the Big Screens in Summer 2023 (Watch Video).

Mahesh Babu's Shirtless Picture:

