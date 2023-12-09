Ted Sarandos met the superstars of Telugu Cinema during his three-day stay in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu hosted the Netflix CEO and his team at his residence and posted a few pics on Instagram from their gathering. Namrata Shirodkar and Trivikram Srinivas are also seen posing with Ted in these cool pics. While posting the photos on Instagram, the Guntur Kaaram actor wrote, “Some interesting conversations about the future of entertainment with the visionary @tedsarandos and his fabulous team.” Google Offered Netflix Special Discounted Rate, Allowing Streaming Platform To Pay 10% on Google Pay.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Trivikram Srinivas With Ted Sarandos

