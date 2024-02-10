Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his 19th wedding anniversary on February 10. The actor took to his social media to share anniversary wishes with his wife. Taking to his Instagram account, Mahesh Babu dropped an adorable picture of the couple sharing a sweet moment. The photo captures the romantic moment where Namrata plants a sweet kiss on Mahesh Babu's cheeks. Sharing the cute picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here’s to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life’s beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG." The couple got married in 2005 and are proud parents to son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Guntur Kaaram OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela’s Telugu Action Film Online!.

Mahesh Babu Wishes Wife Namrata Shirodkar on Their 19th Anniversary:

