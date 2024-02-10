Fake accounts might not be something new for today's superstars and their families, but this time, it is Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's turn. Recently, an account has been found trying to impersonate Sitara and get involved in malicious activity. Addressing the situation, Mahesh Babu's production house GMB Entertainment's official Instagram handle released a statement that the concerned officials have been notified, and a case has been registered under the Madhapur Police. Investigation tracing the involved individual's identity is also underway. Sharing the post, they also tagged the only official Instagram handle of Sitara Ghattamaneni. They wrote, "Attention! This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one." Guntur Kaaram on Netflix: Mahesh Babu Calls Himself 'Shah Rukh Khan' in Viral Scene From Movie's Hindi Version (Watch Video).

GMB Entertainment’s Statement on Sitara’s Account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GMB Entertainment (@gmbents)

