Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna died on November 15 in Hyderabad. The veteran actor, aged 79, passed away around 4am today. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Continental Hospital on November 14 around 2am after he suffered from cardiac arrest. It was in September this year when Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi had passed away. Indira Devi Death: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Pay Their Last Respects (View Pics).

Superstar Krishna Passes Away

Legendary Personality, Beloved Superstar Krishna garu passed away. Lets honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief 🙏#RIP #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/g3Ij7rBrzl — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 15, 2022

