The makers have unveiled the teaser for Malaikottai Vaaliban featuring superstar Mohanlal. In the short preview, Mohanlal appears in a mysterious and powerful look in a deserted region. A voiceover says, 'What I will show you now is the truth,' sparking curiosity. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, this Malayalam film, as hinted by Mohanlal at the wrap-up event, assures a unique cinematic experience. it is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Teaser of Mohanlal’s Upcoming Action-Thriller To Release on December 6 at THIS Time; Check Poster.

Watch Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)