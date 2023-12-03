Malaikottai Vaaliban: Teaser of Mohanlal’s Upcoming Action-Thriller To Release on December 6 at THIS Time; Check Poster!

Makers of the much-anticipated period action film Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, are all set to unveil an impressive teaser. The official teaser is scheduled for release on December 6 at 5 pm. The film promises a cinematic experience like never before, as teased by Mohanlal during the wrap-up event. Check out the poster shared for a glimpse of what awaits in this upcoming Malayalam action-thriller. Before Mammootty in Kaathal The Core, Did You Know Mohanlal Had Played a Queer Character Back in 2003? (Watch Video).

Check Out Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser Announcement Poster

