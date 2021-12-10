Jayaram is popularly known for his works in the Malayalam film industry. The Padma Shri and two-time Kerala State Film Award-winner has turned a year older on December 10. Today he celebrates his 56th birthday and his son Kalidas Jayaram, who is also an actor, has shared an adorable family picture and also penned a sweet note for his father, whom he calls Appa. He writes, “Not only do I have the greatest role model in the world to look up to, but I also have the very best friend in you!”

Kalidas Jayaram’s Birthday Note For His Father Jayaram

