Actress Mamitha Baiju, who gained fame with the movie Premalu, was all set to make her debut in the Tamil movie Vanangaan. However, the actress was removed as the original cast was removed. In a recent interview, the actress shared her experience with the film's director, Bala. The actress said, "Bala Sir asked me to perform the 'villadichampaatu' all of a sudden, and I did it in three attempts. He praised me and gave me a pat from behind." However, this statement of the actress was wrongly interpreted by media portals, which finally made Mamitha herself address the issue. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "An excerpt from a film promotion interview has been taken out of context and is being clearly misquoted to create this irresponsible headline." The actress added that she had left the film due to other professional commitments. ‘He Used To Beat Me’! Mamitha Baiju Accuses Director Bala of Harassing Her on the Sets of Vanangaan.

Mamitha Baiju on Her Insta Story:

Mamitha Baiju (Photo Credits: Instagram)

