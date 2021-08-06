Superstar Mammootty celebrates 50 glorious years in the film industry on August 6. His first film was Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971). And on this special day, Mohanlal, who happens to be a close friend of the actor wished him on Twitter. 'Lal' shared an old picture with Mammootty and also penned how they've together worked in 50 films.

Mohanlal to Mammootty:

Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/UevUpSkSGH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 6, 2021

Mammootty Replies to Mohanlal:

Thank you dear lal https://t.co/eVBhPTBWXC — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 6, 2021

