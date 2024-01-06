Abraham Ozler, the upcoming Malayalam crime thriller, stars Jayaram in the lead role as ACP Abraham Ozler IPS. The film also features Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish and others. Rumours have circulated about Mammootty’s cameo, suggesting he plays a crucial role in the movie. In an interview with Manorama Online, the film’s lead actor, Jayaram, was questioned about the megastar’s cameo. The interviewer mentioned seeing a location still with Mammootty present. Jayaram, visibly puzzled, responded, “(He) wasn’t there when I was present (on the sets of the film). Now I don’t know if (he) came in any other day and acted.” Jayaram laughed off stating, “I haven't seen (him)”, and denied the speculations. For more details, check out the video from the 9.43-minute mark of the clip.

Watch Jayaram's Video Below:

