Reportedly, the United Arab Emirates has given Golden Visa to Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. This is the first time that Malayalam actors have received this. Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay have been granted golden visas earlier. FYI, with Golden Visa, the recipients can stay and work in the country without the need for a national sponsor for 10 years.

Check It Out:

