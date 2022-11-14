Mollywood’s megastar Mammootty has the sweetest post to wish all children on the occasion of Children’s Day. Posing with a bunch of tiny tots, he shared the picture and mentioned in his tweet, “May the force be with the future of this country. Wishing a Happy Children's day to all the bright minds out there.” Children’s Day 2022: Ajay Devgn Sends Love to His Kids Yug and Nysa, Says ‘Do Take Time Out To Always Listen to Your Child’.

Mammootty’s Post On Children’s Day

May the force be with the future of this country. Wishing a Happy Children's day to all the bright minds out there.#ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/ohe5hJYmnQ — Mammootty (@mammukka) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)