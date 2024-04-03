Deepak Parambol and Aparna Das are all set to get hitched on April 24. The actor from Manjummel Boys even shared a funny ‘Save The Date’ video clip on social media. And now, the couple’s wedding invitation card has gone viral. The card mentions that the wedding is taking place at Thevarcad Convention Center in Valliyode, Vadakencherry. The muhurtham is between 11 am and 12 pm. Check out the picture of Deepak and Aparna’s wedding invitation card below: Manjummel Boys Fame Deepak Parambol To Tie the Knot With Aparna Das on April 24 – Reports.

Deepak Parambol And Aparna Das’ Wedding Invite Pic

Aparna Das (Beast, DaDa) is getting married to Kannur Squad , Manjummel Boys Fame actor Deepak Parambol On Wednesday April 24 at THEVARCAD CONVENTION CENTRE. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DSCZDqGZqw — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 3, 2024

The Couple’s ‘Save The Date’ Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Parambol (@deepakparambol)

