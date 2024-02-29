Manjummel Boys: Actor Vijay Muthu Tears Up During Interview on Being Asked About Getting Appreciation After 30-Year-Struggle (Watch Video)

Manjummel Boys tells the story of a group of friends who embark on a vacation to Kodaikanal. Their trip takes an unexpected turn when one of them becomes trapped inside the Guna Cave.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 29, 2024 09:33 AM IST

The Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese, is performing exceptionally at the box office. Amid the film's success, actor Vijay Muthu, who appears in the movie as a rude cop, became emotional during an interview. Muthu couldn't hold back tears while discussing receiving appreciation after a 30-year struggle in the industry. "I requested many directors for good roles in my 30 years career and it took a Malayalam director to give me a role which reached everyone," he repl. Manjummel Boys Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Film Is an ‘Absolute Triumph’; Director Chidambaram’s Survival Drama Leaves Audience Impressed.

 Vijay Muthu Gets Sentimental:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

