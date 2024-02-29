Manjummel Boys: Actor Vijay Muthu Tears Up During Interview on Being Asked About Getting Appreciation After 30-Year-Struggle (Watch Video)

The Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese, is performing exceptionally at the box office. Amid the film's success, actor Vijay Muthu, who appears in the movie as a rude cop, became emotional during an interview. Muthu couldn't hold back tears while discussing receiving appreciation after a 30-year struggle in the industry. "I requested many directors for good roles in my 30 years career and it took a Malayalam director to give me a role which reached everyone," he repl. Manjummel Boys Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Film Is an ‘Absolute Triumph’; Director Chidambaram’s Survival Drama Leaves Audience Impressed.

Vijay Muthu Gets Sentimental:

Actor Vijaya Muthu in tears for the response and appreciations he is getting for #ManjummelBoys "I requested many directors for good roles in my 30 years career and it took a Malayalam director to give me a role which reached everyone" Chidambaram 👏pic.twitter.com/xuEVCfLKy3 — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) February 28, 2024

