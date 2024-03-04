Manjummel Boys' box office success continues as the film crosses the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its 12th day, with Rs 56.25 crore earnings in India alone. The film deals with a glimpse into a group of friends embarking on a road trip to Kodaikanal, but their adventure takes a dangerous turn when one of them falls into 'The Devil's Kitchen.' Manjummel Boys Trailer: Soubin Shahir and Friends Attempt To Rescue Sreenath Bhasi Trapped in Kodaikanal's Guna Caves (Watch Video).

Manjummel Boys BO Collection:

#ManjummelBoys is on a box-office marathon globally as the film raked in ₹97.25 crore end of its 'second weekend' (11 days) globally. India: ₹56.25 International: $4.94 million (₹41 crore) As you read this Boys from Manjummel have already breached the ₹100 crore mark on… pic.twitter.com/kskaqzOTWV — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) March 4, 2024

