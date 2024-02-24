Manjummel Boys hit the theatres on February 22 with a strong opening on Thursday. The survival thriller, featuring Soubin Shahir, raked in Rs 3.35 crore on its debut day and continues to perform well. By its second day, the film maintained momentum, adding Rs 3.30 crore to its box office earnings, making a total of Rs 6.65 crore in Kerala Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 1: Soubin Shahir’s Film Mints Rs 3.35 Crore on the Opening Day in Kerala – Reports.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection:

#ManjummelBoys 2 Days Kerala Boxoffice Collection Update: Day 1 - 3.35 Cr Day 2 - 3.30 Cr 2 Days Total - 6.65 Cr. Terrific Start 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/fgHTLxO2DZ — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 24, 2024

Manjummel Boys Heading Towards Rs 4 Crore per Day at the Box Office:

#ManjummelBoys heading towards a 4 Crores + day at the Kerala box office. Insane Demand 🌊 pic.twitter.com/EJr0k1xewB — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 24, 2024

