Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam film starring Soubin Shahir, continues to do well at the box office, almost reaching the impressive Rs 15 crore mark in Kerala alone. Directed by Chidambaram, the film is a friendship-focused story. The weekend collection in Kerala was a remarkable Rs 14.75 crore. As per the latest updates, the global box office earnings now stand at Rs 36.11 crore in just four days. This achievement has made it the highest-grossing Malayalam film for its opening weekend in 2024. Manjummel Boys features Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean-Paul Lal in key roles. Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 4: Soubin Shahir’s Malayalam Film Inches Closer to Rs 15 Crore Mark in Kerala – Reports.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Update

