As Manjummel Boys continues its successful run in theatres, reports indicate that the Malayalam film, led by Soubin Shahir, is making significant strides at the box office. The Malayalam film, written and directed by Chidambaram, has inched closer to the Rs 15 crore mark in Kerala. The total collection of the film in the state in its opening weekend stands at Rs 14.75 crore. Manjummel Boys: Udhayanidhi Stalin Calls Soubin Shahir’s Survival Thriller ‘Just WOW’.

Manjummel Boys Collections

#ManjummelBoys 4 Days Kerala Boxoffice Day 4 - 4.15 Cr 4 Days Total - 14.75 Cr Sensational Start 🥳🔥 Biggest of the year — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 26, 2024

