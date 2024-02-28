Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Sahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi and Balu Varghese, was released in the theatres on February 22, and since its release, the movie has been having a terrific run. The film has now achieved a historic feat in Malayalam cinema by collecting Rs 50 crore at the global box office. The film has outshined many films and joined the elite list of the fastest Malayalam films to achieve this feat. The Chidambaram directorial has received much praise for its engaging plot and acting. Manjummel Boys: Sreenath Bhasi Goes Nude In New Post-Release Poster! Scene Was Censored in the Final Film (View Pic).

Manjummel Boys Collect Rs 50 Crore Worldwide:

#ManjummelBoys has joined the coveted ₹50 crore club just a week after its release, ranking as the 4th fastest film from Mollywood to reach this milestone, sharing this feat with #2018Movie, which also hit the ₹50 crore mark within the same time frame. With three back to back… pic.twitter.com/BOw5DpS7Sx — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)