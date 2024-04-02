Malayalam film Manjummel Boys fame Deepak Parambol and Njan Prakashan actress Aparna Das are reportedly the new love birds in Mollywood. Not just that, the rumoured couple have now decided to take their relationship further by getting married. Depak and Aparna both shared screenspace in the 2019 film Manoharam. If the latest reports on the internet are to be believed, the couple have decided to tie the knot on April 24. The couple will marry at an intimate ceremony in Vadakanchery in Kerala. Rajinikanth Attends Special Screening of Manjummel Boys in Chennai, Thalaiva Clicks Pics With the Team.

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol To Tie the Knot on April 24

#ManjummelBoys Fame Deepak Parambol & #Beast Fame Aparna Das getting married on April 24th. pic.twitter.com/tGLEyJamDI — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)