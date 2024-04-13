Following a plea filed by Aroor resident Siraj, a lower court in Kerala has issued an order to freeze the producers' bank accounts of the movie Manjummel Boys. Reportedly, Siraj claimed to have invested 7 crore in the film but received no returns or profits. The court directed the freezing of accounts belonging to producers Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahi and Shawn Antony, along with serving them a notice. FYI, Manjummel Boys, which hit theatres in February 2024, is a box office juggernaut, surpassing Rs 200 crore at the ticket window. Manjummel Boys Hits Rs 200 Crore Worldwide; Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi-Starrer Becomes First Malayalam Film to Achieve the Milestone.

Manjummel Boys' Producers In Legal Trouble

Bank account of #ManjummelBoys producers froze after a case was filed. The complaint said 7 Crores was spent for the movie ,but was cheated without giving profit or share expenses. pic.twitter.com/LCd404Gw0Z — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) April 13, 2024

