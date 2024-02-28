Chidambaram's film Manjummel Boys hit the theatres less than a week ago, and it's already a smashing success. The Malayalam movie, featuring Soubin Sahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganpathi, and Varghese, is not just winning hearts in Kerala but also making waves in Tamil Nadu. And there's a fascinating reason behind its popularity there. On February 28, the entire team of Manjummel Boys had the honour of meeting Kamal Haasan and Haasan's Gunaa movie director Santhana Bharati in Chennai. The official handle of the Manjummel Boys movie on Instagram dropped pictures with the actor and wrote, "And here comes the climax of #ManjummelBoys... @ikamalhaasan sir". This meeting is special because the very name of the caves around which the whole film revolves is derived from Kamal Haasan's 1991 film Gunaa. Manjummel Boys: ‘Best Song Placement’! Netizens Praise Soubin Shahir’s Film for How It Uses Kamal Haasan’s Iconic Guna Song ‘Kanmani Anbodu’.

Team Manjummel Boys Meet Kamal Haasan and Santhana Bharati in Chennai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjummel Boys (@manjummelboysthemovie)

Another Picture From Their Meeting:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganapathi (@ganapathisp_official)

Kamal Haasan With Manjummel Boys:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)