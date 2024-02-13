After unveiling the spine-chilling trailer, the makers of Manjummel Boys have announced the film’s release date with a new poster. Starring Soubin Shahir in the lead role, alongside Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, Jean Paul Lal and others in pivotal roles, the film is set to hit theatres on February 22. The poster offers glimpses of the boy gang, seemingly captured moments before their arrival at Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves. Manjummel Boys Trailer: Soubin Shahir and Friends Attempt To Rescue Sreenath Bhasi Trapped in Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves (Watch Video).

Manjummel Boys Release Date Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parava films (@paravafilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)