Manjummel Boys is a survival film based on true events. The film portrays a group of friends who embark on an adventurous trip to Kodaikanal. However, their journey takes a dramatic turn when one of their friends becomes trapped in Guna Caves, a deep pit from which no one has ever returned. The Malayalam film, released in theatres today (February 22), has garnered a positive response from the audience. Some have even hailed Manjummel Boys as an ‘absolute triumph’. From Chidambaram’s direction to the stunning visuals and performances of actors like Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, various technical aspects have been praised by those who watched the film on the big screen. Here are some reviews shared by movie buffs on the micro-blogging platform. Manjummel Boys Trailer: Soubin Shahir and Friends Attempt To Rescue Sreenath Bhasi Trapped in Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves (Watch Video).

'Absolute Triumph'

#ManjummelBoys is an absolute triumph. Every department is world class, especially cinematography and production design. Some of the visuals are almost unbelievable, making us wonder how they achieved it. Stunning film and there was big applause when the film ended here in TVM.♥️ pic.twitter.com/RlaQ1zW4st — Aravind (@reflections1212) February 22, 2024

'Guna Cave Scenes Are Stunning'

#ManjummelBoys 1st half Engaging First half .All departments doing great job till now .Guna Cave scene are stunning. Survival moments starting towards the interval pic.twitter.com/h31jXVH1BX — Cinephile.India (@cinemaphile438) February 22, 2024

Watch The Trailer Of Manjummel Boys Below:

Kudos To 'Technical Side'

First half done : felt above average 🙂 Need a interesting 2nd half !! Technical side 👌#ManjummelBoys pic.twitter.com/DCVSUaaitl — 𝘡𝘶𝘧𝘪 ͏ 𝕏 (@SufidulQuerist) February 22, 2024

'Emotionally Hooking'

Anxiety building at its peak! They succeeded highly at emotionally hooking to the most pivotal scene of the movie 🙌🔥 Waiting for the second half! I already smell a huge blockbuster.. ❤️#ManjummelBoys pic.twitter.com/dc2AkhofzO — Arjun Asok (@ImArjunAsok) February 22, 2024

'Fabulous Cinematography'

#ManjummelBoys Survival drama of youth permeates feel-good vibes. Based on a true event, the simple plot is engrossing with fabulous cinematography and impactful music. Soubin and Sreenath Bhasi emerge as key performers. 3/5 — K R Rejeesh (@rejeeshkr) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)