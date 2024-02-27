Director Chidambaram's film Majummel Boys, starring Soubin Sahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi and Balu Varghese, was released in the theatres on February 22. The Malayalam language survival thriller has received much praise from audiences due to its gripping plot. On February 27, actor Sreenath Bhasi took to his social media to drop a post-release poster from the film. The actor took to his Instagram account to unveil a striking poster from the scene in the film, featuring the actor in a raw and captivating moment within the depths of Guna Cave. The poster featured the actor standing nude in a rear view inside the Guna Cave. The picture shared by Sreenath Bhasi was censored in the film. Manjummel Boys Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Film Is an ‘Absolute Triumph’; Director Chidambaram’s Survival Drama Leaves Audience Impressed.

Sreenath Bhasi on His Instagram:

