The trailer of Manjummel Boys offers a glimpse into the journey of a group of friends embarking on a road trip to Kodaikanal. Little did they anticipate the peril awaiting them as one of their own falls into ‘The Devil’s Kitchen’. Based on a true story, the three-minute video clip depicts Sreenath Bhasi’s harrowing predicament and his friends’ valiant attempts to rescue him from Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves. Despite facing accusations from police officials, led by Soubin Shahir, the group remains steadfast in their mission to save their friend’s life. Directed by Chidambaram, this upcoming Malayalam film promises to deliver a riveting tale. The release date of Manjummel Boys is yet to be announced. Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir's Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot!

Watch The Trailer Of Manjummel Boys Below:

