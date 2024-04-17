Actor Mansoor Ali Khan faced a significant health crisis while actively campaigning in Vellore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was later admitted to the ICU. He was transferred from a facility in Gudiatham to a private hospital in Chennai. Madras High Court Fines Mansoor Ali Khan Rs 1 Lakh, Dismisses His Defamation Suit Against Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Kushboo.

Mansoor Ali Khan Hospitalised

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)