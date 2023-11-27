(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Mansoor Ali Khan to File Defamation Case Against Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar - Here's Why
Mansoor Ali Khan received widespread backlash for making crude comments about Trisha Krishnan. The National Commission for Women intervened, directing legal action under IPC Section 509 B. Despite issuing an apology to Trisha a few days ago, Mansoor now intends to pursue legal actions.
Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Nov 27, 2023 08:09 AM IST