Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan, is exceedingly determined to take legal action against Trisha Krishnan, Khushbu Sundar, and Chiranjeevi. Just a few days ago, he even apologised, and Trisha hinted at forgiveness for the actor in a cryptic Instagram post. Now, Mansoor asserts that these three personalities have defamed him and wrongfully portrayed him in the media. He claims that the viral video in circulation was manipulated and doctored. Mansoor stresses his intent to present the authentic video and additional evidence to establish his innocence when filing the cases. Mansoor Ali Khan Finally Apologises For Making 'Sexist' Remarks Against Leo Co-Star Trisha.

